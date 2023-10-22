Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Dub Recruits Hunter x Hunter Star

Jujutsu Kaisen season two just welcomed a Hunter x Hunter star to its English dub after the Japanese dub did the same.

It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen has done it again. Right now, the hit anime is tackling season two, and its latest comeback has been nothing but exciting. As new episodes have gone live in Japan, we've seen all-new stars join Jujutsu Kaisen, and one of these additions made news globally. And now, it seems the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen is following in those same steps.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet again shown its love to Killua. The dub voice actor of the Hunter x Hunter lead has joined Jujutsu Kaisen season two, and this comes after the Japanese dub made waves with similar casting.

I voice young Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen 🥹 ⚡️ . Thanks for having me Studiopolis and @Crunchyroll ! pic.twitter.com/wbjjErHQe7 — Cristina Vee Valenzuela (@CristinaVee) October 19, 2023

Over on X (Twitter), Cristina Vee informed fans they were making an anime comeback with Jujutsu Kaisen season two. The veteran actress announced they were asked to voice Young Gojo Satoru, and this decision was made after MAPPA Studios casted similarly in Japan.

If you did not know, the Jujutsu Kaisen team cast Mariya Ise earlier this year in season two. The Japanese voice actress is a well-known force in the anime industry, and this casting surprised everyone. After all, Ise is known best for bringing Killua to life in Hunter x Hunter. When tackling Young Gojo, the actress brings a bit of Killua's mischievous nature to the surface, and this casting was long joked about by fans.

After all, Gojo and Killua have striking similarities. Their white hair is a dead match, and of course, they have generational power on their side. For years, anime fans have joked about the pair being related, so it was fitting to see Ise voice a Young Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. And now, that same serendipity has been recreated in the anime's English dub.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll these days. You can also find the dub streaming there as new episodes are now dropping weekly. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read the anime's official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

