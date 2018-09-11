A Bunch of ‘Hunter x Hunter’ is Now Free for Fans

Yoshihiro Togashi is returning from his latest hiatus soon as Hunter x Hunter is set to resume publishing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in a couple of weeks, and Viz Media is celebrating the return in a major way.

Viz Media and Shonen Jump have announced that they will release the entire Dark Continent Arc of the manga for free for a limited time before the series returns from hiatus.

BREAKING! In order to make you fully prepared for the coming back of Hunter ✕ Hunter on 24th, we made Ch.340 through 380 (latest) for FREE! (limited time only) This covers whole The Dark Continent Arc. Time to read! //t.co/obOq3hxbjT — SHONENJUMP SASAKI (@SASAKI_Hisashi) September 10, 2018

From now until September 24, fans can now brush up on 40 of the latest chapters of the manga. The Dark Continent arc spans from Chapter 340 of the series to the current Chapter 380, and this amount of time leaves fans with plenty of wiggle room to catch up with the manga in order to fully enjoy its return.

The Dark Continent Arc of the series has been one of the most intense, and densely packed yet as it contains the mysterious and deadly Succession Contest. Involving the 14 children who could inherit the throne of the Kakin Empire, they must kill each other as the sole surviving member of the royal family will become the next king of Kakin.

The catch here is, however, that the princes cannot kill each other with their own hands as each one is granted a special Nen Guardian Beast. Using their wits, and treacherous natures and folly alliances, the royal family must figure out how to kill their siblings stealthily.

This is also at the same time other factions such as Kurapika and the Hunters, the Phantom Troupe, and even some remnants of the Zoldyck family have also begun making their move as the series heads to what most likely be a huge, final confrontation before even reaching the Dark Continent the arc is named after.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.