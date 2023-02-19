Hunter x Hunter: Shonen Jump Update Sparks Cancellation Fears

Hunter x Hunter has been around for decades, and after a stint back in the press, it seems the manga has gone back into hiding. The break comes not long after Hunter x Hunter wrapped its longest hiatus to date. The series has taken a number of extended breaks over the years due to creator Yoshihiro Togashi's health. But now, the manga is sparking cancellation fears thanks to a never-before-seen update by Shonen Jump.

What is it, you might ask? Well, it seems Weekly Shonen Jump has finally changed the manga's categorization in its catalog. Hunter x Hunter is no longer considered a "serialized work" at the magazine and is labeled an "archived serialization" now.

HUNTERxHUNTER is no longer listed as a 'serialized work' from Weekly Shonen Jump on the magazine's official website.



HUNTERxHUNTER is no longer listed as a 'serialized work' from Weekly Shonen Jump on the magazine's official website.

The series is now listed in the 'Archived Serializations' section along with ended, canceled, and transferred works.

This change in category marks a first for Hunter x Hunter. Fans noticed this change on the official Japanese website for Weekly Shonen Jump, and the manga's new section has netizens worried. After all, archived serializations include stories that are finished, canceled, or transferred.

As noted back fans, Shueisha had Hunter x Hunter listed under its regular serials as of December 2022. No word has been given on the manga since its last chapter went live, and that was at the end of last year. Togashi and his editorial team have remained quiet about the topic on social media. And given the lack of official updates, you can see why this Shonen Jump swap has fans worried.

After all, the manga industry runs at a brisk pace, and Hunter x Hunter can only rely on its clout for so long. The hit shonen series has undergone a number of hiatuses, and no matter how necessary they were, Shueisha may have hit a limit with those absences. Of course, Hunter x Hunter is far from finished, so fans are hoping the manga has been temporarily archived at Shonen Jump as the magazine's first. And if the publication has transferred Hunter x Hunter, here's to hoping Shonen Jump+ brings it over ASAP!

