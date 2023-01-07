Hunter x Hunter Gets Cute Makeover With This Viral Cat Cosplay

Hunter x Hunter, despite delays to its manga, remains one of the most popular Shonen franchises, as the story of Gon and his fellow hunters has reverberated with the anime community since its debut from creator Yoshihiro Togashi. With the recently released chapters becoming one of the biggest news stories in the anime world last year, it should come as no surprise that fans are continuing to honor the franchise, though one fan has gone to hilarious lengths to imagine Gon, Killua, and Hisoka as cats.

In the latest arc of Hunter x Hunter, the Succession Contest Arc has continued which entails a number of royals fighting one another in an effort to gain a crown and a kingdom in the process. Despite the manga's return following a four-year hiatus, Gon and Killua remain absent and haven't been seen in the manga's pages for much longer than the previous hiatus. Togashi in the past hasn't been shy about focusing on different characters over the course of the franchise's history, so there's no way of knowing when Gon and other characters will be returning whenever Hunter x Hunter continues with new chapters.

Hunter x Feline

One Anime Tik Tok user was able to recreate the hair of some of Hunter x Hunter's key characters, slapping them on adorable kittens in order to recreate the heroes and villains of the series in a brand new way as anime fans wait to see when the next chapter of the Shonen manga will arrive:

While the manga for Hunter x Hunter returned with new chapters last year, the anime adaptation hasn't dropped any news when it comes to a potential return, though there have been trailers released recently that transform the manga into motion comic-style displays. The last anime adaptation was created by Studio Madhouse, the same animators responsible for One Punch Man's first season as well as the original Trigun series. Madhouse continues working in the medium to this day so it would be interesting to see if they would return to the franchise down the line.

Which anime characters would look the best if given feline makeovers?