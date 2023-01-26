Is Hunter x Hunter Back on Hiatus?

Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters of its manga series was one of the biggest news items of 2022, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of Gon and his fellow hunters. Thanks to the series' long-awaited comeback, Togashi himself was able to rise the ranks in terms of his social media presence, becoming the most followed manga artist on Twitter. The creator announced that he would no longer be able to maintain a weekly release schedule, putting the status of the Shonen's future in the air.

The current storyline that is playing out in the world of hunters is the Succession Contest Arc, once again flipping the Shonen story on its head by introducing warriors brawling for a chance at taking the crown. Despite the series returning last year following a four-year hiatus, it has still been quite some time since we've actually seen Gon and Killua and with the latest hiatus now in full effect, it might still be years until we see the young Nen users make their grand returns.

Hunter x Hiatus

The series has currently been absent from Shonen Jump's "Table of Contents" for three weeks, which means that the hiatus is definitely in full effect, as the series has made no official statements as to when we can expect the hunters to hit the pages of its manga once again:

HUNTERxHUNTER has now been absent from Weekly Shonen Jump's Table of Contents listing for 3 weeks, and technically, 'out of the magazine'.



Nothing has been yet officially stated regarding the future publication and schedule of the series, so we'll keep informing on the matter. pic.twitter.com/Xsmg3p3AZs — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 25, 2023

Previously, Weekly Shonen Jump had announced Gon and friends' hiatus, as creator Yoshihiro Togashi continues to experience health problems:

"Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization. Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thank you for your continued support of Hunter x Hunter."

Do you think we might get a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter at some point in 2023? What has been your favorite moment in the latest chapters of the Shonen's manga?