‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans Are Really Worried About Leorio

Hunter x Hunter‘s big comeback from hiatus put a lot of moving parts into place, as it sets the characters on a new course toward the Dark Continent. And with the return of the deadly Phantom Troupe, fans are definitely worried about one of their favorites.

After finding out the Phantom Troupe had made their way onto the Black Whale ship in Chapter 371 in the manga, along with the equally as deadly Hisoka, fans were worried to discover that they are searching for anyone that is “over 190CM tall,” and they’re thinking Leorio may in trouble.

Not only are they worried about Leorio, since the Phantom Troupe will most likely get his room number, they are also worried about Kurapika. The Troupe knows the two characters are connected to one another, and Chrollo is going to be gunning for Kurapika for sure now that he’s been freed of Kurapika’s nen chain.

The Troupe is also aware of the time Kurapika worked with Hisoka (and led to the deaths of many of their members), so while Kurapika may be the intended target fans are worried that Leorio may be caught in the crossfire as collateral damage.

Then again, there’s a subset of fans who have seen Leorio’s skills and aren’t worried about his ability to defend himself in the slightest, and watching Leorio take on the Phantom Troupe may prove to be as hilarious of a situation as it is harrowing. And there’s still Hisoka, who’s yet to show himself, waiting in the wings.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.

