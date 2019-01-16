Watch: ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Dub Heats Up Netero vs. Meruem

Although the Hunter x Hunter‘s anime run has long since ended in Japan, it’s experiencing a second life with the airing of Viz Media’s English dub on Toonami. Especially now that the series has gotten to the most-anticipated parts of the Chimera Ant arc.

One such part has officially kicked off on the latest episode on Toonami, and you can check out the big start of Netero (Ian Aiden) vs. Meruem’s (Max Mittelman) English dub in the video above.

The fight between the two juggernauts may have officially started before now, this is when the fight kicks into high gear in Episode 125 of the series, “Great Power x And x Ultimate Power.” It’s an especially prominent showing for Netero, who finally has an opponent that’s exciting him to a degree that he doesn’t even comprehend himself. As he begins the fight, he suddenly remembers that this is the first fight in which he makes the first move.

It’s a pretty showy move too, as he activates his Nen, 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva, and unleashes his Ninety-Ninth Hand attack. This attack seems to knock back Meruem, which is a huge deal considering the Chimera Ant King’s strength. But things are especially intense given Netero’s taunts that he was one of the few who knows Meruem’s true name.

When Netero’s attacks bring them to a tomb, Netero claims it will be Meruem’s final resting place. The fight between the two will only get more intense in the next episode, but Netero is only feeling gratitude for meeting someone who he can fight at his peak strength. Fans are especially grateful for this as well, as they have been wanting to see what kind of strength both of these characters have since they were first introduced into the series.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.