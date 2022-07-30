Hunter x Hunter Creator Updates Fans on Series Return

It's been a handful of years since a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter was released, but creator Yoshihiro Togashi has spent months hyping fans up for the Shonen's comeback. With the mangaka periodically giving fans a look at new manga pages that he is working on, a new update on Twitter gives followers of Gon and his fellow hunters an in-depth look at the artist's progress. While there hasn't been an official release date for the new chapters' arrival, fans can't wait until the Shonen series finally makes its grand return.

It's been four years since Yoshihiro Togashi released a new chapter of one of his most popular series, with the artist revealing that his health issues have made it quite problematic to work on the adventures of the world of hunters. Updating fans on the difficulties he's faced, Togashi had this to say when it came to his current physical ailments that were a result of his drawing style:

"I have been unable to sit in a chair to draw for about two years, but I have managed to resume writing by giving up the traditional way of doing things. Everyone, please take care of your hips."

Togashi took to his Official Twitter Account, which has become the most followed Twitter account for any manga creator, to share the update that Chapter 393 is currently being thoroughly reviewed, and backgrounds for Chapters 394 through 396 are being checked as well:

Togashi isn't just known for Hunter x Hunter, as the mangaka also brought to life the story of Yu Yu Hakusho, with the series following the spirit detectives recently making the news thanks in part to its upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation. With Yusuke, Kurama, Kuwabara, and Hiei all being cast for the series that is set to arrive next winter in 2023, it will be interesting to see if Hunter x Hunter will also one day receive a live-action adaptation of its own.

Currently, Hunter x Hunter is still neck-deep in the Succession Contest Arc, which sees Gon and his friends wrapped up in a life or death struggle between royal family members to decide who will reign in the future.

When do you think we'll see Hunter x Hunter's newest chapter hit the stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.