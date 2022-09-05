Hunter x Hunter Creator Wraps Work on the Manga's New Volume

Hunter x Hunter has been back in the spotlight as of late, and we have its beloved creator to thank. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi took the anime fandom by surprise when they launched their own Twitter months ago, and they've kept up with followers just about every day. Togashi has carefully updated fans on how Hunter x Hunter is fairing behind the scenes with its comeback. And now, it seems most of his work is finished on the new volume!

The word comes from Togashi himself as you can see below. The artist posted a tweet just recently about his manga's next volume, and they said everything is done with the release save for a double-page spread.

Yoshihiro Togashi confirms that, except for one double page spread, HUNTERxHUNTER's next volume work is now completed. https://t.co/NC3rATxpYm — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) September 5, 2022

Of course, fans are excited to hear the big news, and it shows just how dedicated Togashi has been to this comeback. Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for over three years, but the creator was always hopeful about it returning. Despite a slew of health issues, Togashi found a way to resume work on his brainchild, and the Hunter x Hunter staff has expanded as of late to accommodate the creator's needs. Now, Togashi just needs to ink a double-page spread, and then he can take another deserved rest and let Shueisha take over from there.

Want to know more about Hunter x Hunter? You can read up on the hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

