Hunter x Hunter Teases How Many Chapters Its Comeback Will Contain

Hunter x Hunter has taken over the headlines as of late, and we have its comeback to thank. The series is back in production after a long hiatus thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi. The artist has kept fans updated on each new chapter he undertakes on Twitter. And now, we have an idea of how many more updates Togashi has in store.

The update comes from Twitter once again as you can see below. Togashi posted a special shikishi sketch featuring Gon and several others. The piece was done awhile back according to mangaka Masanori Morita, but a recent search returned the sketch to Togashi. And after sharing the picture, the artist took a moment to call on Hunter x Hunter.

According to Togashi, he has three more chapters to pen for the time being. This comes after the artist posted a preview of the comeback's 19th chapter. If Togashi has three new chapters to draft, then Hunter x Hunter is likely set to resume serialization with 21 chapters in tow. But of course, Togashi could have kept his language vague on purpose.

The three chapters on Togashi's list might be drafted already, after all. The artist may just need to finalize the drafts for his editorial team to prepare, and if that is the case, then Hunter x Hunter will have 19 chapters to debut upon its return. Plus, such finalization would make it so that Hunter x Hunter could hit up Shonen Jump sooner rather than later...!

