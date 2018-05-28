‘Hunter x Hunter’ Hits New Sales Record

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular anime and manga series in Japan and, coupled with its fan support in other territories, it has managed to stay as strong now as it first began 20 years ago.

But the series reached a new landmark of popularity as it hit a huge new sales record at 72 million dollars worth of volumes sold.

It’s appropriate that the series has reached such a big landmark as it recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary. The series has been experiencing a recent surge in popularity in Japan, and this just shows the strength of Togashi’s work. Despite his multiple breaks for health keeping the series from continuing at a regular pace, fans are still gripped to each new chapter.

Hunter x Hunter has been celebrating its 20th Anniversary in a major way. Premium Bandai is now selling a special set of silver earrings modeled after Gon’s big Nen transformation during the Chimera Ant arc. At about 3.5 inches long and 1.2mm wide, these earrings bearing Gon’s silhouette are stylish yet how off how much you love the series. Premium Bandai will soon take pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here), and the earrings will set you back 9,999 yen (about $90 USD).

Premium Bandai has been offering plenty of other great items for fans as well as they are also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.