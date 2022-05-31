Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Expanding the Series' Comeback

✖

Hunter x Hunter is making its way towards a comeback, and all eyes are on creator Yoshihiro Togashi in light of its return. After all, the artist has been on a much-needed break since the manga went on hiatus in 2018. As of this month, Togashi finally let fans in on the fact work has resumed on Hunter x Hunter and it seems he may be expanding the manga's comeback.

The update was shared with fans just recently over on Twitter as usual. Togashi posted a picture from his new profile after revealing work on chapter ten of the manga's comeback was underway. As far as fans knew, the artist was only inking ten chapters for the manga before it returned to Shonen Jump, but that narrative has shifted given his most recent photo.

As you can see above, Togashi is working on chapter 12 right now. The artist posted a photo of his manga drafts as usual, and this batch is labeled with a 12. Clearly, the update caught Hunter x Hunter fans by surprise as they were not expecting Togashi to whip out more than ten chapters with this comeback. But as long as the artist is game so are fans.

If you have not been keeping up with Hunter x Hunter this month, you should know Togashi got the anime fandom buzzing a week ago when a Twitter page popped up claiming to be theirs. The profile began posting numbered drafts of new Hunter x Hunter chapters, and once reports confirmed Togashi was running the account, pandemonium broke out. Now, fans are simply sharing their support with Togashi online as he returns to Hunter x Hunter after four years away. And hopefully, the manga will be back in print for fans all over to read soon.

