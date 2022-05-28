Hunter x Hunter Creator Hypes Manga Return With Biggest Update Yet

✖

The series creator behind Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, is hyping up the manga's more imminent return with the biggest status progress update yet! The creator recently took the world by storm when he suddenly created a Twitter account to announce that he was working on the manga's next major return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Fans had quickly flocked to this Twitter account hoping for more updates, and the creator has since quickly broken all kinds of notable social media records as fans anticipate each and every update for the next ten chapter release for the manga.

It's been more than four long years since Hunter x Hunter last published a new chapter, so not only did the initial update grab fans by surprise, but each new update is only heating things up even more. The latest update from Togashi's Twitter account shares a new look at the ninth completed chapter from the creator's latest batch and that means it's now one more crucial step forward to actually being complete and actually releasing in the pages of the magazine in the immediately near future. Check out the latest update below:

While these updates are notable, it also continues with Togashi's previously stated intent of coming back to Shonen Jump magazine with ten planned chapters in between each hiatus of the series. So while it's been so long since the last actual update, it is notable to see that the creator seems to be holding true to this plan anyway. At the same time, these are likely just the initial storyboard drafts for the ten chapters in question and there could be likely even more work needed to be done before the chapters actually release.

With that being said, it's also the biggest progress update we have gotten for the series during this entire hiatus. Before coming to Twitter a couple of days ago, it seemed like this latest hiatus would be going on forever so at least now fans can rest easy knowing that there will be new material soon enough. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not fans will have the time to catch up with the Succession Contest arc before it resumes.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Hunter x Hunter's manga making a comeback soon? What are you hoping to see from the next major update?