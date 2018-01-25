'Hunter x Hunter’ Spoilers Welcome Back Some Big Names

The time has finally come, Hunter x Hunter fans! Last year, the manga went on yet another hiatus, but Shueisha will bring the series back this week. Weekly Shonen Jump will host the manga's 371st chapter once it drops, but it seems a set of spoilers for the release have gone live.

So, obviously, possible spoilers lie below! You have been warned!

Over on Reddit, fans gathered together when spoilers for the new chapter went live on 2ch. The translated summary gives a brief rundown of what's happening on the Black Whale ship, and a few big-named characters are mentioned.

So - welcome back, Hisoka!

According to translations, the spoilers say chapter 371 focuses on Kurapika as the protagonist continues a lesson about Nen. The boy has been teaching some of his fellow bodyguards how to use the power, and Kurapika explains a bit more about the Guardians Beasts. After all, the creatures can only be seen by those capable of using Nen, and the bodyguards have a lot of questions about the deadly beings.

While Kurapika continues his lessons, the ship's fifth floor gets a visit from the Phantom Troupe. The gang seems to be looking for someone, and that certain person is named by none other than Chrollo. When Machi meets up with the fighter, they agree the first person to find Hisoka will be allowed to kill him. So, it looks like the fiendish hunter is also aboard the Black Whale ship.

Finally, the spoilers say the ship's first floor has a room containing 14 containers. Momoze's corpse is in one of them, so it sounds like the mysterious containers are meant to house the princes' bodies once they are killed in the Succession Contest.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Are you excited for the return of Hunter x Hunter? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!