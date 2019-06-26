Hunter x Hunter Makes Surprise Appearance In Danganronpa

Hunter x Hunter is one of the biggest shonen series to date, having a long running anime series and a manga that continues to this day, having run since 1998. While Gon and his friends have appeared in video games before such as the recently released Jump Force, I don’t think many fans were expecting them to receive references from the hyper bizarre series, Danganronpa! One Reddit user managed to discover a nod to the anime series that HxH fans will appreciate.

Reddit User OMPFAN found the character Amami telling the story of several characters that he encountered from Hunter x Hunter, including Killua, Hisoka, and Kurapika:

Danganronpa is a series of video games, that also spawned an anime series, following teenagers as they attempt to escape the halls of their high school where a demented remote controlled bear named Monokuma puts them through the ringer. Over the years, the premise of the games has changed dramatically with Monokuma being one of the factors that glues the series together, as well as a focus on teenagers in strange situations. Mostly relegated to Sony platforms, Danganronpa has continued released new installments since 2010.

Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon, a young fisherman attempting to find his father by becoming a “hunter”, his dad’s profession that allows the holder of the hunter license to travel the world unimpeded.

The characters mentioned in Danganronpa include Killua, who represents the “kid with white hair who was trained to be an assassin from birth”. Hisoka is one of the main antagonists of the series and is the “tall man obsessed with card tricks”. Finally, Kurpika fall under the category of “an adventurer who used chains, trying to hunt down his people’s stolen eyes”. This nice nod in the game series does a good job of giving a quick summation of the modus operandi of each of these classic anime characters.

What do you think of these Hunter x Hunter references found in the Danganronpa series? Would you like to see a video game that smashes the two properties together ala Jump Force? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

