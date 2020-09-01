Hunter x Hunter Fans Get Yorknew City Trending for Emotional Anniversary
Hunter x Hunter might currently be on hiatus, but fans took the time out today to celebrate an emotional anniversary as they have gotten "Yorknew City" trending on Twitter! For fans of the series, September 1st is a special day for the franchise as it's when the central quartet of Gon, Killua, Leorio and Kurapika vowed to meet again at Yorknew City on September 1st. After spending a few arcs a apart, the four meet up again at the city to participate in an auction for the chance of winning a copy of Greed Island, which sets a whole new adventure in motion.
With Yoshihiro Togashi currently taking a break with the series, Hunter x Hunter is currently on its longest hiatus yet. The last new chapters of the series were released back in 2018, so fans have given this particular Yorknew City anniversary a whole new meaning. It's begun trending not only because it's a huge moment, but representative of the fact that we haven't seen these four together for quite some time.
Read on to see how Hunter x Hunter fans are celebrating Yorknew City day, and let us know how you are commemorating! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
September 1st, in Yorknew City
prevnext
ITS YORKNEW CITY DAY AAAAA pic.twitter.com/a2dHqcUufy— esm er (@noyazqn) September 1, 2020
Today's the Day!
prevnext
today's the day leorio, kurapika, gon, and killua meet up for yorknew city :) pic.twitter.com/Kijfqoiw4b— BLM // 𓆏☀️ (@friedoranges) September 1, 2020
Here's a Great Look at the Foursome!
prevnext
HAPPY SEPTEMBER 1ST IN YORKNEW CITY DAY pic.twitter.com/SPjwO1h73g— maddie ✨ マディ @ hxh 80 (@othatsraspberry) September 1, 2020
Get in Loser!
prevnext
it’s September 1st, get in loser, we’re going to yorknew city !! #hunterxhunter pic.twitter.com/A6VtvRS2ll— meet me in yorknew city (@b_issavibe) August 31, 2020
It's Inspired Great Art!
prevnext
September 1st, in Yorknew City! #hxh pic.twitter.com/5LI5nIZsRK— MORFIUM (@morfiumd) September 1, 2020
What if...
prevnext
what if they all reunited on a sept 1st in yorknew city ...🥺 pic.twitter.com/L2T8ifVYyy— chao (@chaopiico) September 1, 2020
It's Actually Trending!
prevnext
HOW WE FEELING HXHTWT...... YORKNEW CITY LETS GO pic.twitter.com/6RA4pbRRNI— kiko ✨ @ yorknew city (@kikokiraa) September 1, 2020
Perfect Time for Cosplay!
prevnext
It’s September 1st so you know what that means.... quote/ reply with your HxH cosplays in honor of Yorknew city day 🤝✨ pic.twitter.com/5OTmXvOy4V— kay-rapika ⭐️-_-💧 (@waifuenergy) September 1, 2020
Don't Forget!
prevnext
Don't forget, today's the day everyone's gonna meet in Yorknew City. See ya there! #HunterXHunter pic.twitter.com/lCHGLlQ0NI— Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 1, 2020
Hunter x Hunter Fans Had to Make Due...
prev
we‘re so content deprived we actually got yorknew city to trend idk wether to laugh or to crySeptember 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.