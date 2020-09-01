Hunter x Hunter Fans Get Yorknew City Trending for Emotional Anniversary

Hunter x Hunter might currently be on hiatus, but fans took the time out today to celebrate an emotional anniversary as they have gotten "Yorknew City" trending on Twitter! For fans of the series, September 1st is a special day for the franchise as it's when the central quartet of Gon, Killua, Leorio and Kurapika vowed to meet again at Yorknew City on September 1st. After spending a few arcs a apart, the four meet up again at the city to participate in an auction for the chance of winning a copy of Greed Island, which sets a whole new adventure in motion.

With Yoshihiro Togashi currently taking a break with the series, Hunter x Hunter is currently on its longest hiatus yet. The last new chapters of the series were released back in 2018, so fans have given this particular Yorknew City anniversary a whole new meaning. It's begun trending not only because it's a huge moment, but representative of the fact that we haven't seen these four together for quite some time.

