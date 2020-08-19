Hunter x Hunter Notes Sheds Light on Creator's Health Issues

✖

Earlier this year, Hunter x Hunter broke a record of its own where its hiatus is concerned. The manga is on its longest hiatus ever at the moment, and there are some fans who weren't very pleased by the news. That is why the fandom is taking time to remember why Hunter x Hunter is even on hiatus, and that means revisiting some of its creator's most distressing author notes to date.

For those who do not know, Yoshihiro Togashi the creator of Hunter x Hunter. The artist, who helmed Yu Yu Hakusho back in the day, has suffered from chronic debilitating back pain for years now. This condition is what forces Togashi to take frequent breaks, and he gave fans a look into his life after posting a few author notes concerning his back.

"The joy of being able to sit on the toilet or in a chair. The interesting thing about the body is that it won't poop when you're bedridden," Togashi wrote in one note as he described the small freedoms one enjoys when they are ordered to bedrest. You can read a few of his other posts below:

"Stuck in bed -> Crawl on all fours -> Find help -> Struggle to get up and go to the hospital."

"The worst part of back pain is that it's only after it gets a little better that you can go to the hospital."

"When your pain is a ten on a sale of one to teen, you can't move your body even a centimeter throughout the night."

As you can see, the health issues Togashi is dealing with are far from moderate. The back pain described in these author notes are debilitating to say the least. Fans might be eager for Hunter x Hunter to return to print, but they would not want to check on Gon if it means harming Togashi. In the past, the creator has said several times he hopes to finish the series even if it takes time to do so, and Hunter x Hunter readers say they'll wait however long they need to.

Do you think Hunter x Hunter will ever be completed? Or will Gon's adventure be left to our imaginations? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.