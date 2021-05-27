Inuyasha Gets Fashion Line from Viz Media and Steve Aoki

✖

Inuyasha gets plenty of love from Kagome and his friends, but he's about to get even more from fans of street wear. Over the last few years, anime and street wear have been introduced time and again with exclusive fashion lines. Now, Steve Aoki and Viz Media are bringing Inuyasha into the fold, and the half-demon has inspired a sick street wear sampler.

According to Viz Media, the company has worked closely with Aoki's fashion brand Dim Mak Collection to create a dynamic line for Inuyasha.

“I love the story of togetherness in Inuyasha. I am all about collaboration whether it’s in my music, fashion, or every day. I have always been inspired by the magic of when people from differing perspectives align to create something new," Aoki said about the line in a new statement.

According to the new release, twelve pieces will be included in this collection ranging from graphic t-shirts to hoodies. The collection will also range widely in cost. The cheapest items will cost under $40 USD while the most expensive toe closer to $90.

If you want to nab any piece of this collab, you will be able to find the full line on Dim Oak Collection starting Friday, May 28 at midnight PST. And for those unfamiliar with Inuyasha, you can read up on Viz Media's description of the beloved shonen below:

"Takahashi’s tale of love and war, divergent from her more lighthearted comedic manga, brings us to the darker days of the warring Sengoku Period in ancient Japan, where the story of Inuyasha takes place. The protagonist, Inuyasha is a half-human, half-dog yōkai (demon) initially seeking the powerful Shikon Jewel to transform himself into a full-fledged yōkai by any nefarious means necessary. As his quest progresses, Inuyasha realizes that the bonds of friendship and companionship far outweigh his lonely pursuit for power.

Throughout the journey, Inuyasha and his foes make amends when learning that much of their discord resulted from previous misunderstandings. These foes include the likes of Priestess Kikyo, Monk Miroku, Demon Slayer Sango, and his full-yōkai brother Sesshomaru – all of whom ultimately join Inuyasha and Kagome’s quest - and appear in the collection - proving again and again that when people come together, they are insurmountable."

Will you be nabbing any piece of this Inuyasha collection? Which other show should Aoki and Crunchyroll team up for?