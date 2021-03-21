Inuyasha Comes to Life with This Regal Cosplay

✖

Inuyasha is one of the hallmark heroes where anime cosplaying is concerned, and that has not changed in 2021. While anime conventions might be hard to find, cosplayers are still finding ways to share their latest looks with fans. That is true for user akrcos on Instagram, and their take on Inuyasha proves the half-demon never goes out of style.

Taking to social media, the popular cosplayer decided to hit up fans with a special post this month. As you can see below, akrcos put in a lot of love to this look, and it makes Inuyasha look plenty regal.

"It seems natural that Kagome being beside me... is my home," the fan's post reads. "Finally got to shoot my version of Inuyasha, I combined different aspects from his anime and stage play look and I’m pretty happy with how it turned out!"

As you can see above, the cosplay is definitely more ornate than that found in the anime. Inuyasha is dressed simply in the show with traditional red garb and the beaded necklace he gets from Kagome. In this cosplay, the look is far more regal given Inuyasha's adorned waistband and patterned robes. Even his hair is more bougie given its layered style, and it certainly suits the hero.

If you are missing Inuyasha these days, you can always re-watch the series online. These days, our hero is back in action with the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The sequel is focused on a new generation of heroes, so you won't see Inuyasha as much as you would like. But for fans of the franchise, it will be enough returning to the Feudal era.

