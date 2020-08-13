Inuyasha Cosplay Shows Both Sides Of The Demon Hero

✖

Inuyasha stunned fans when it was announced that the anime universe was returning in the form of the sequel series known as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and one fan has put together some stunning cosplay that shows off the two sides of the demon warrior protagonist! During certain moments in the anime franchise, Inuyasha would revert back to his "human form", changing his traditional white hair to that of black and causing him to lose the serious power he gains from being the son of a fully fledged demon while wielding a giant sword that could cut through monsters with ease.

Arriving later this fall on October 3rd, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is bringing to life the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome in Moroha, who is a monster hunter herself who also sports the black hair of her father's human form. With Moroha being, apparently, one quarter demon, it will be interesting to see if she is that much less powerful than her dear old dad. A major part of the anime franchise was exploring the internal struggle of Inuyasha as he attempted to keep his demonic side under control, while also attempting to access his humanity with the help of the girl from the future in Kagome!

Instagram Cosplayer Skei_X shared this amazing cosplay that shows off the two sides of Inuyasha, who is struggling with his two sides that would put him in a number of difficult scenarios as the worlds of demons and humans would smash together more often than not:

