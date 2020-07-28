Did Inuyasha's Sequel Just Reveal the Mother of Sesshomaru's Children?

✖

Did Inuyasha's big sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, just reveal the identity of Sesshomaru's half-demon daughters? If a recent poll shared through the sequel's official Twitter is anything to go by, we might just have gotten the biggest clue as to the identity of Towa and Setsuna's mysterious mother! One of the most surprising announcements Inuyasha fans received earlier this year was that the series would be continuing with a brand new sequel anime following the children of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha. While it was confirmed that Inuyasha and Kagome had a child together, the identity of who Sesshomaru eventually has two daughters with has been kept a mystery.

The first clue fans had is the fact that his twin daughters, Towa and Setsuna, were half-demons, hence the title of the series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. This led fans to speculate that the mother could be Rin, a human child who travels together with Sesshomaru in the original series. In a special event held in celebration of the sequel on its official Twitter account, fans in Japan had voted on their favorite Rin and Sesshomaru episodes.

Now this could be an innocuous category in a series of random categories celebrating the best moments of the original anime, but considering that it's coming from the sequel anime's Twitter and that we have yet to receive more news from the series, this might be a huge clue for an upcoming reveal that Rin is the mother of Sesshomaru's future daughters. Rin would make sense for the sequel given she's really the only human Sesshomaru ever interacts with in the original anime.

【Sesshomaru & Rin Best Episodes Provisional Ranking】 We are announcing the most voted episodes up till now. Unranked episodes are also competing hard,

And the result is still unpredictable! We look forward to more of your votes!#Yashahime more details↓↓ https://t.co/vSWgLj2Ol8 pic.twitter.com/obfeVMLhzH — 半妖の夜叉姫 (@hanyo_yashahime) July 28, 2020

This pairing does raise some issues outside of the context of the Inuyasha world itself, but the alternative to Sesshomaru having half-demon daughters with someone other than Rin would probably be negatively received by the fandom. Unless the identity of some other human woman mother is a mystery at the core of the entire series (and by the first synopsis it's not), then fans would want an explanation as to how Sesshomaru and this mystery, not Rin human woman meet.

But what do you think? Did we just get the identity of the future bearer of Sesshomaru's children? Will it turn out to be someone we have never seen in the original series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

