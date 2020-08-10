Yashahime, the Sequel to Inuyasha, Channels Boruto with This Next-Gen Meme

✖

You may not have believed it was going to happen, but Inuyasha is ready to make a comeback. The hit series dominated the U.S. anime scene years ago, and fans thought the tale was over once Kagome came back to Inuyasha in the Feudal Era. Of course, they have learned that is not the case thanks to its sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and this next-gen sequel just got the perfect meme makeover fans can all approve of.

Over on Twitter, the user Shymander got fans buzzing when they showed off a certain meme of theirs. It was there fans learned why Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was ahead of its time when the 'Boruto's Dad' meme appeared. After all, it works perfectly with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and fans are ready to use this meme to its full extent.

You can check out the template below as Yashahime has taken on a new name in the fandom. The sequel is better known as Moroha's Parents in reference to Inuyasha and Kagome. After all, the sequel has introduced Moroha to fans, and the feisty heroine is the perfect mix of Inuyasha and Kagome.

Can't wait to get started on this classic ✨ pic.twitter.com/km7fIlfpef — 🏳️‍🌈 Shymander (@shymander) August 7, 2020

This meme continues the naming convention that Boruto kicked into gear before its debut. Fans of the sequel drove others nuts by referring to Naruto as Boruto's dad. As more and more anime sequels continue to drop, fans can expect this meme to live on. The advent of next-gen stories begs for this kind of joke, and it is fitting that Inuyasha will become better known as Moroha's Dad rather than a brash hanyou.

Did you expect this kind of meme to come out of Yashahime? Which other anime need a next-gen sort of sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.