Yashahime Reveals Final Design for Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter

✖

One of the biggest surprises this year was that not only were we getting a new anime set after the events of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha, but that we will be meeting Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter in the new series! As part of the initial announcement for the upcoming Inuyasha sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, it was revealed that the series would center on the children of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. This announcement came with our first look at these new characters too that already began to show the similarities between Inuyasha, Kagome, and their daughter Moroha.

It was revealed that their daughter Moroha works as a bounty hunter who has been living by herself since she was very young (which has gotten fans asking questions about where Inuyasha and Kagome are in the sequel), and by the looks of her design, she had modeled much of her look from her father. Now that has been confirmed with Moroha's finalized look in the sequel.

The official Twitter account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon revealed a new look at Moroha's finalized design, and this means we finally get to see her color scheme. She's taken on red clothing much like her father, and it's not balanced out by much of the white from Kagome's looks. You can check it out for yourself below:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is currently scheduled for a release this Fall, and Viz Media has officially licensed the Inuyasha sequel anime for an English release. They currently describe it as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

What do you think of the finalized look for Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter for the upcoming Inuyasha sequel? What are you hoping to see from Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon when it debuts this Fall? Which characters from the original are you most excited to get an update for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.