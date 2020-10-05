Inuyasha Creator Praises Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's Premiere

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally premiered its first episode as part of the jam packed Fall 2020 anime line up, and Inuyasha's creator had nothing but praise for the series premiere! Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is an official follow up anime series to series creator Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga that features the children of the first series' characters. Not only that, but Takahashi actually provided the original character designs for the new additions to the franchise that make their debut in the new anime. But the first episode is instead a walk down memory lane with the older characters.

In fact, that's what Takahashi references with her comments on the sequel anime's premiere. The official Twitter account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon shared Takahashi's comments with fans, and she praised the premiere as such, "It's an interesting work as expected. The first episode is also the story of Inuyasha and Kagome, the parents who are the starting point of Yashahime. I recommend it with confidence that you can enjoy it. Please have a look!"

The first episode of the sequel series adapts a special epilogue chapter of the original Inuyasha manga that fans never got to see in the anime while introducing the new main trio of heroines, and fans were elated to see the original crew in action at least once before the series starts telling a completely new tale about these new characters. But what did you think of the premiere?

