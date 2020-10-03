Yashaime: Princess Half Demon Fans Are Thrilled With Its First Episode

By Evan Valentine

The first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has arrived on streaming services such as Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, and fans of the Inuyasha series are tearing at the seems in excitement from the series landing! In the first episode, titled Inuyasha Now Then, we are briefly shown the three new protagonists of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha but are focused mostly on an adventure from the past as we get a look at what Inuyasha, Kagome, and their friends were up to several months after the conclusion of the original series!

What did you think of the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Are you excited to follow along with these new protagonists? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!

