Yashaime: Princess Half Demon Fans Are Thrilled With Its First Episode
The first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has arrived on streaming services such as Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu, and fans of the Inuyasha series are tearing at the seems in excitement from the series landing! In the first episode, titled Inuyasha Now Then, we are briefly shown the three new protagonists of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha but are focused mostly on an adventure from the past as we get a look at what Inuyasha, Kagome, and their friends were up to several months after the conclusion of the original series!
JUST FINISHED WATCHING EP 1 OF YASHAHIME.... ITS SO GOOD...... GOODBYE....... pic.twitter.com/0UK2MJdtIz— a (@cerberune) October 3, 2020
Towa Has Fans
UNFOLLOW ME RIGHT NOW SHE IS ALL I’M GONNA TALK ABOUT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE 😭💕 #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/PlWbsbb2RM— 💕Rubbes💐 @ TLOU2 + YASHAHIME BABY 🔥 (@Inu_Esca) October 3, 2020
Spot On
The entire episode in one sentence:#Yashahime pic.twitter.com/cafYfP2uSF— marty/マル🎃🕸️ (@biri_111) October 3, 2020
That's A Good ED
and here’s #Yashahime ‘s ED💕 i love it a lot tbh pic.twitter.com/M2ddMbyZa7— 💕Rubbes💐 @ TLOU2 + YASHAHIME BABY 🔥 (@Inu_Esca) October 3, 2020
Folks Love It
Don’t know bout y’all but I loved Yashahime ep1. It was mainly flashbacks of the old Inuyasha crew with little detail on possibly what happened. Then we had a couple minutes of the 3 MCs being young Goats. And next episode we see how they all met👀. Excited😭 pic.twitter.com/gr1ZACFqAz— Dripneel🖤 (@IrisDripneel) October 3, 2020
They Were Definitely Missed
admit it! we all miss their teamwork! #yashahime pic.twitter.com/bLZuNmO7O3— shinichi's (@shininggst4r) October 3, 2020
Tears Are Shed
JUST FINISHED THE YASHAHIME EPISODE pic.twitter.com/02YaoUQUP1— SpoopyBoo | Koga’s Wife | YASHAHIME TODAY!!!! (@SpooopyBoo) October 3, 2020
The OGs
og couple #yashahime— ㅅㅁㅂㅣ ᴮᴱ yashahime lockdown⁷ 𖧵 (@aifosmaureen) October 3, 2020
then & now pic.twitter.com/Lijuwv618q
His Work Here Was Done
Sesshoumaru really just said that and then left.#Yashahime#YashahimePrincessHalfDemon pic.twitter.com/RCFoOXejzz— やに (@kawaiikuroneko) October 3, 2020
Fans Dig A Look Into The Past
Mom i missed them ㅠㅠㅠㅠ #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/586C1vL8Sy— Tine | imy 131❄ (@vitaMIN8611_) October 3, 2020