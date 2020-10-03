How To Watch Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Now

✖

The day has finally arrived for Inuyasha fans to dive into the world once again with the first episode of its sequel series in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and we're here to break down the different ways that you can watch the first episode right now! With the first episode titled Inuyasha: Then Now, Yashahime not only introduces the new world to audiences, but also gives us a look into new adventures of the main characters of the original series, months following the first series but now facing off against a brand new threat in the terrifying Root Head.

The three new protagonists of the anime series, Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, are the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, with appearances that bare striking resemblances to their fathers. While Moroha is clearly the daughter of both Inuyasha and Kagome, fans are still speculating who is the mother of Towa and Setsuna, as Sesshomaru's "baby momma" has yet to be revealed in any of the promotional material for the sequel series. While the first episode doesn't instantly dive into all the new elements of the trio, it's a good primer for what had taken place previously in Inuyasha and where the characters were several months following the conclusion of the original series.

Viz Media posted on their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that the first episode of the series can currently be viewed on the streaming services of Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, giving audiences a number of different options when it comes to taking in this brand new adventure:

While there has yet to be a number of episodes revealed for the length of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, it's clear that fans will have a lot to look forward to with the sequel series. While not all the answers about the new protagonists, and the fates of many of the old protagonists, are revealed in the first episode, it definitely lays the ground work for what we can expect in the future.

