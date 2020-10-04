Yashahime Fans Love Seeing Inuyasha and Kagome Again in the Sequel
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally premiered as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and fans are loving seeing Inuyasha and Kagome in the sequel anime series. After being announced earlier this year as an official follow up to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga, fans have been nothing but curious to see what kind of changes have happened to the characters in the years since the end of the original series. But with the official premiere of the new series, fans actually got a nice reunion with our favorites before the sequel officially kicks off.
For the first episode of the new series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon adapts the special epilogue chapter from the original series that sees the original Inuyasha crew take on one final enemy. At the same time, we get a brief look at the new trio of characters we'll be following for the new series.
But this also means we get a ton of great new animated material from Inuyasha and Kagome, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about being reunited with this couple for the sequel's premiere. Let us know your thoughts about Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's premiere in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Missed These Two So Much!
i missed them omg inuyasha and kagome 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/GwejirMijK— enna (@yatoricult) October 3, 2020
Back and Closer than Ever!
INUYASHA AND KAGOME ARE BACK AND THEY ARE MORE CLOSER THAN EVER pic.twitter.com/VYhUC2XRyH— kiki ☾🎃HNY spoilers (@KAGOMEHIGURVSHI) October 3, 2020
Finally Got that Epilogue!
I'm so happy right now that I wanna cry so hard. After 20 years of waiting, finally, we saw Inuyasha, Kagome, Miroku, Sango, Shippo, Kirara, Kohaku, Kaede, Rin and Sesshomaru again. 😭❤️ I'm so happy that they put the Epilogue of the Inuyasha manga in Episode 1 because ++ pic.twitter.com/I0beHkIxLO— 맥시엘, FOR EXO and IU🌹 (@icequeenxielbbh) October 3, 2020
That "Sit Boy!" Nostalgia
The same goes for me, Miroku... The nostalgia hits me so hard rn. Inuyasha and Kagome!!! pic.twitter.com/061JBaVxvS— faa (@arifuretahibi) October 3, 2020
It's Great Seeing This Again!
Watched the Inuyasha sequel, its so good. I love it . 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Kagome sit commands #YashahimePrincessHalfDemon pic.twitter.com/i24BHiNOIx— ⟭⟬ᴮᴱ•STARRYNIGHTHOPEWORLD• ⁷⟬⟭ (@summerniteskies) October 3, 2020
Our Hearts!
Srsly? He hasnt moved on?and when it comes to kikyo he always try to hide it from kagome bcs he's afraid tht she would be mad at him
That "OSUWARI"
Inuyasha falling flat on his face with METAL HANDS LMAOOOOO😂
Nanka.. natsukashii🥺nostalgia~~#YashahimePrincessHalfDemon pic.twitter.com/cDUzM0fUsV— 𓍼sesshōmaruu²⁴ʰ𓍯⧖ (@fmmeidita) October 3, 2020
It Really is Epic!
Watched the first episode of the InuYasha sequel and Kikyo still found a way to be relevant lmao😂 But it was so epic to see Kagome and everyone else back at it! Sesshomaru wasn’t present much but next episode he hopefully will #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/GDprRPvl5F— Eridani🌙 (@EridaniDreamer) October 3, 2020
Melting
😭😭😭😭 my heart is happy!!!!! See Kagome and Inuyasha again makes my heart melt!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C255qweboY— Ashes, ashes, you fall down (Semi-hiatus) (@VillainsSoul) October 3, 2020
They Piggyback Returns!
Inuyasha always piggyback Kagome sure feel so nostalgic😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aNPiigpAL8— ryn (@yoorynbi) October 3, 2020
Just...Look at Them...
Saw the first episode of #Yashahime it was great! It mostly adapted the "since then" special chapter of the manga which I had read so I knew what was going on but seeing Inuyasha and Kagome together again made me so happy!😊 LOOK AT THEM MY HEART! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UEOdjg8lkC— Ninjagirlsakura1 KAIRI'S GETTING HER BELOVED SORA! (@ninjagirlsakura) October 3, 2020