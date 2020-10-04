Yashahime Fans Love Seeing Inuyasha and Kagome Again in the Sequel

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally premiered as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and fans are loving seeing Inuyasha and Kagome in the sequel anime series. After being announced earlier this year as an official follow up to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga, fans have been nothing but curious to see what kind of changes have happened to the characters in the years since the end of the original series. But with the official premiere of the new series, fans actually got a nice reunion with our favorites before the sequel officially kicks off.

For the first episode of the new series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon adapts the special epilogue chapter from the original series that sees the original Inuyasha crew take on one final enemy. At the same time, we get a brief look at the new trio of characters we'll be following for the new series.

But this also means we get a ton of great new animated material from Inuyasha and Kagome, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about being reunited with this couple for the sequel's premiere. Let us know your thoughts about Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's premiere in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!