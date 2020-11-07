Inuyasha Fans Are Ecstatic Over Yashahime's English Dub

Inuyasha fans were pleasantly surprised, to say the least, when it announced that the original voice actors from the original series would be returning to their characters in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, and this week saw the first episode of the English Dub drop to the accolades of fans all over the world! With the new series following the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half-brother Sesshomaru, the English Dub is attempting to catch up to the handful of episodes that have been released for the Japanese Dub so far!

What do you think of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's English Dub so far? Do you think we'll see any other surprise characters from the first series make their return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!