Inuyasha Fans Are Ecstatic Over Yashahime's English Dub
Inuyasha fans were pleasantly surprised, to say the least, when it announced that the original voice actors from the original series would be returning to their characters in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, and this week saw the first episode of the English Dub drop to the accolades of fans all over the world! With the new series following the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half-brother Sesshomaru, the English Dub is attempting to catch up to the handful of episodes that have been released for the Japanese Dub so far!
The Nostalgia!
Omg, Yashahime english dub, so much nostalgia 😊— 🍂 Ashley N Woods 🍂 (@AshiKitty) November 7, 2020
Please Be Super Excited
For those who don't understand the significance of this, they are bringing back most of the original Inuyasha English dub cast to reprise their characters for the Yashahime English dub.
As a fan of the Inuyasha English dub, I'm super excited! Can't wait for them to release it! https://t.co/1l7iC1biAy— Darius (@FusionShade) November 3, 2020
Where's Jaken Tho?
I liked everything about the Yashahime English dub aside from Jaken.
I really don't like changing Jaken.
Everyone else was fine tho.— Rin's smile (Max) (@Max85274919) November 7, 2020
An Amazing Job
Just finished watching episode 1 English Dub of Yashahime! Amazing job by everyone!! @richardiancox @KiraBuckland @kiratozer @dkayevo @TheMorganBerry @tsunderica @Kirby_Morrow @KSheridanVoice Cant wait for more!!!— AshleyFortnerVO (@fortner_vo) November 7, 2020
The Joy Cannot Be Stated
I can't express the joy I got when hearing Richard Ian Cox scream "Kagome!" again after 10 years on the English dub for Yashahime. ☺️
I think they casted well for the girls too! pic.twitter.com/PJDF0UvmWm— Jessica 🏳️🌈 (@agirlandagame) November 7, 2020
The Time Has Come
We are FINALLY watching the Yashahime English Dub! pic.twitter.com/AXYRkMXc9F— KagsLovesInu (@KagslovesI) November 7, 2020
The Fans Are Excite
I am very happy the english dub is finally here of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. It was great hearing the original cast from Inuyasha & I love the new voices in it too. Can't wait for the other episodes to be released in english soon 😇 https://t.co/A1WjhRgvnY— SailorMoonFanGirl (@rintimeparadox) November 7, 2020
Time To Re-Watch The Original
LRT original Inuyasha eng dub main cast is coming back for Yashahime... rewatching the first ep in english is gonna make me sob so hard !!!!! I can’t wait!!!!!— Er 🔮 (@folsensory) November 4, 2020