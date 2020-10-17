Yashahime Explains Why Sesshomaru's Daughters Grew Up Alone

✖

One of the central mysteries leading into Inuyasha's big sequel is why Sesshomaru's twin daughters grew up by themselves, and the newest episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon explains why he had left them alone. The newest episode of the series continues to introduce Inuyasha fans to the new trio of heroines we will be following in the sequel series with Sesshomaru's daughters Towa and Setsuna getting more of the focus this time around. After revealing that they had spent their childhood alone before being separated when Towa went forward in time, it turns out this was for a deliberate reason.

Sesshomaru didn't exactly have a great parental figure in his life, and it seems that now the customs of his demonic culture had influenced his own children's upbringing. Going so far as to make it to where his children have no idea who he is, Sesshomaru just kind of...dropped them in the forest somewhere.

Episode 3 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has Moroha identify Sesshomaru as both Towa and Setsuna's father, but neither of them recognize the name nor truly understand that they are half-demons like she is. But we soon get an appearance from Kaede (who has not changed in the slightest since the end of the original series, hilariously enough) who explains that Sesshomaru just took the twins away one day.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As she explains (without revealing who their mother is), 14 years ago Sesshomaru came to take his twin daughters away. This was the last Kaede had seen them for a while, but Setsuna arrived in front of her one day (while wearing a fur scarf much like Sesshomaru does) and said it was a "rite of ritual and cowardice."

Kaede explains that this is like when a lion throws its cubs into a river and only raising the ones strongest enough to get out on their own. Kaede and Kohaku wonder if this is truly what Sesshomaru is doing with his daughters, but it's hard to guess what he's thinking as he's never been quite upfront about his true thoughts.

Kaede explains that this is like when a lion throws its cubs into a river and only raising the ones strongest enough to get out on their own. Kaede and Kohaku wonder if this is truly what Sesshomaru is doing with his daughters, but it's hard to guess what he's thinking as he's never been quite upfront about his true thoughts.

So while this is an explanation as to why his daughters grew up alone, it's only further adding mystery to Sesshomaru's role as a father.