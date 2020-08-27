Inuyasha Cosplay Captures The Grace of Sesshomaru

✖

Inuyasha fans were blown away when it was announced that the series would be making its return in the sequel series called Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, but perhaps were even more stunned when it was revealed that two of the three protagonists would be the daughters of Sesshomaru, the half brother to the original series' protagonist, and one fan has shared their love of the characters with some truly graceful cosplay! With Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon slated to arrive later this year, in October specifically, we fully expect more cosplay of Sesshomaru and the other magical characters of this supernatural world!

Sesshomaru, as fans of the series know, definitely started the series as a villain through and through, attempting to murder his half brother Inuyasha in a long running rivalry. Throughout the series of Inuyasha, the white haired demon would eventually find himself with the young girl Rin, exploring not just the magical world but his human side in the process. Struggling with his heritage as his parents lived in both the mortal and supernatural worlds, Sesshomaru would definitely "mellow out" but was still the same stoic swordsman that so many had grown to love over the course of the Sunrise production!

Instagram Cosplayer Denni_Cosplay shared their amazing take on the half human, half demon half brother to Inuyasha, sporting the traditional fluffy scarf that has become a trademark of Sesshomaru since he first arrived in the popular anime franchise:

The official description for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon reads as such:

"The daughters of Sesshoumaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Souta, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister."

What do you think of this amazing Sesshomaru Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this magical world of half demons!

