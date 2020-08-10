Inuyasha Fans Want to See More of Sesshomaru's Daughters in the Sequel

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the surprising sequel anime to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha, will be introducing Sesshomaru's twin daughters and fans definitely want to see more of the duo in action when the sequel debuts this Fall. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is a sequel set years after the events of the original series and Inuyasha and Sesshomaru have both gone on to have daughters. Sesshomaru's twin daughters, who are also notably half-demons, Towa and Setsuna will be playing a key role in the new series alongside Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha. With the debut of the first trailer for the new series, fans are in love with the duo.

There are several questions concerning who the mother of Sesshomaru's children is as it's been kept a mystery throughout Yashahime's promotional campaign thus far. But while fans continue their debate, one thing they do agree on is that they want to see more of Towa and Setsuna in action. Thankfully it won't be too much longer from now as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is set to debut this October.

