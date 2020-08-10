Inuyasha Fans Want to See More of Sesshomaru's Daughters in the Sequel
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the surprising sequel anime to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha, will be introducing Sesshomaru's twin daughters and fans definitely want to see more of the duo in action when the sequel debuts this Fall. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is a sequel set years after the events of the original series and Inuyasha and Sesshomaru have both gone on to have daughters. Sesshomaru's twin daughters, who are also notably half-demons, Towa and Setsuna will be playing a key role in the new series alongside Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha. With the debut of the first trailer for the new series, fans are in love with the duo.
There are several questions concerning who the mother of Sesshomaru's children is as it's been kept a mystery throughout Yashahime's promotional campaign thus far. But while fans continue their debate, one thing they do agree on is that they want to see more of Towa and Setsuna in action. Thankfully it won't be too much longer from now as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is set to debut this October.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Towa and Setsuna's upcoming debut in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and let us know what you think! Which characters are you most excited to see in the Inuyasha sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Just Like Their Dad!
Like father like daughters (Sesshomaru & Towa & Setsuna) 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZV39WiULDe— Nagia (@Windermyre) August 7, 2020
"Or Are You Tasteless?"
has towa higurashi taken over your heart or are you tasteless pic.twitter.com/3rYtri4gQs— ◡̈ (@hazyharu) August 7, 2020
In a Heartbeat!
I WOULD DIE FOR TOWA HIGURASHI IN A H E A R T B E A T pic.twitter.com/dR1RYqhZqu— weeb whacker (@SylveonAndOn) August 7, 2020
She's Already So Cool
the way that i’m already simping so hard for her and the show hasn’t even started yet #yashahime #YashahimePrincessHalfDemon #towahigurashi pic.twitter.com/ZMtXTIhYNU— emily (@ciatoru_) August 9, 2020
Complete Supremacy
i believe in higurashi towa supremacy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c2Idrm5KRX— amy (@asheijs) August 7, 2020
Is Setsuna the Clue to Their Mother's Identity?
Our dear Setsuna can look like Rin and Sesshomaru at the same time because she clearly has both of their features 🥺🥺❤️ https://t.co/jOUY7YdiT9 pic.twitter.com/66mhLFbPv5— Colette (サクQueen)💙🤍 (@Sakurano99) August 5, 2020
It's in the Genes...
setsuna resembles sesshomaru so much like.. she got her dad’s pretty looks😔💖 pic.twitter.com/vVE7I3hmJO— tan (@haikgiyuu) August 7, 2020
Did You Catch This One?
The moon of Sesshomaru and the eyes of Setsuna.... Same color!! #sessrin pic.twitter.com/cSGoHSInQI— Lucilla (@Maledignola) August 2, 2020
