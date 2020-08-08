Inuyasha Fans Still Want to Know Who Sesshomaru Has Twins With in the Sequel
Inuyasha recently debuted the first trailer for its big sequel anime series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and fans definitely have questions. When the sequel series was first announced part of the surprise was that Sesshomaru was revealed to have to twin daughters. Making it even more surprising was that they are two half-demon twins. Fans had nothing but questions about this duo, and the sequel has not helped matters in the slightest as the identity of their mother has been a complete mystery so far. Even with the debut of the first trailer for the new anime, we still have yet to get an answer.
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon stars his twin daughters alongside Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha, and they have yet to appear in the promotional materials for the sequel either! It's making matters very troubling for fans, and they have taken to Twitter to express all of their concerns. There are so many questions about who Sesshomaru has children with concerning the biology, motive, and backstory that the debate will rage on!
Read on to see what fans are saying about their Sesshomaru questions, and let us know your theories! Who did Sesshomaru ultimately end up with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
WHO FUCKED SESSHOMARU???— I WANT SVSSS Donghua. (@TheLazy_moruo) August 7, 2020
* The entire Inuyasha fandom *#Yashahime #InuyashaSequel pic.twitter.com/dhvGd0ZfLF
WHO IS IT?
me being excited about the inuyasha sequel while also trying to ignore the glaring possibility of who the mother of sesshomaru's kids is pic.twitter.com/m9t33GnODy— 💢 amanda - cw: bleach 💢 (@shikamaruus) July 30, 2020
WHO DID THIS?
The real QUESTION is , whom was WORTHY of getting banged by Sesshomaru??? #inuyasha pic.twitter.com/HwSZeLLytj— Big ANIME nerd since 13 (@CanadianAmanda) August 3, 2020
What Will the Response Be?
I’m legit ready and prepared to see the inuyasha fandom go in flames and people throw away merch and shit if you know WHO is actually the mother of Sesshomaru’s children. pic.twitter.com/V33WbH8Tfa— mocha-bee (@littlemissbee4) August 3, 2020
Just Tell Us Please
Who is this human girl that likes sesshomaru?SOMEBODY TELL MEEEE!!!!#sessrin #Yashahime #inuyasha pic.twitter.com/IPAkJIQ8ZK— bubblez” (@bubblez09794042) August 6, 2020
Will It Be Rin?
Rin IS the mother of Sesshomaru children!— Sabina (@Sabina91279383) August 5, 2020
Who else would it be? Looks like they copied Rin's face to Towa. pic.twitter.com/XLYfLYQ76H
We NEED The Answer!
Sesshomaru please just tell us who the mother is, show us a sign!! I just need closure, you gorgeous son of a literal bitch!!!😭— Sesshomaru said BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SerendipityX6) August 7, 2020
Important to Remember Though Sesshomaru is a Daddy Now
I can’t wait to see Sesshomaru interacting with the twins.....as a dad— Colette (サクQueen)💙🤍 (@Sakurano99) August 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.