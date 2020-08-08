Inuyasha Fans Still Want to Know Who Sesshomaru Has Twins With in the Sequel

Inuyasha recently debuted the first trailer for its big sequel anime series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and fans definitely have questions. When the sequel series was first announced part of the surprise was that Sesshomaru was revealed to have to twin daughters. Making it even more surprising was that they are two half-demon twins. Fans had nothing but questions about this duo, and the sequel has not helped matters in the slightest as the identity of their mother has been a complete mystery so far. Even with the debut of the first trailer for the new anime, we still have yet to get an answer.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon stars his twin daughters alongside Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha, and they have yet to appear in the promotional materials for the sequel either! It's making matters very troubling for fans, and they have taken to Twitter to express all of their concerns. There are so many questions about who Sesshomaru has children with concerning the biology, motive, and backstory that the debate will rage on!

Read on to see what fans are saying about their Sesshomaru questions, and let us know your theories! Who did Sesshomaru ultimately end up with?