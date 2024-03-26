Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 First Look Released

Invincible Season 2 is already gearing up for the heroes' next major fight, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Episode 7! Invincible Season 2 is back in action with the second half of its season on Prime Video, and with it has immediately raised the stakes for Mark Grayson and the others with the first couple of episodes thus far. Because while the Viltrumites remain a major threat to Earth, they are only one of the things that Mark and the others need to worry about as Earth has plenty of threats in its own right.

Invincible Season 2 wrapped Episode 6 with some major injuries and deaths for the heroes as they barely scrapped by against some of their toughest fights yet, but as fans know well enough about this series, it's really only the beginning. Mark is about to take on even wilder fights before the season comes to an end, and that's teased with the promo for Episode 7 that sets up Mark needing to face off against yet another giant monster. But this time, he's all on his own. Check out the first look at Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 below.

If we had a nickel for every time there was a giant kaiju in an Invincible Episode 7, we'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot, but awesome that it's happened twice. pic.twitter.com/yQ3T21cCPl — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 26, 2024

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 7

Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 will be premiering on Thursday, March 28th at 12AM PST with Prime Video. If you wanted to catch up before the newest episode hits, you can find the first season, first few episodes of Season 2, and Atom Eve special event episode streaming with Prime Video now as well. As for what to expect from the story of the latest season, Prime Video teases Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such:

"Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

