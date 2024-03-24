Invincible Season 2 Shares Episode 6 Poster

Invincible Season 2 is now back up and running with new episodes, and the animated series is celebrating the release of Episode 6 with a new poster! Invincible Season 2 ended the first half of its run last Fall with several major intense events that set the stage for quite the terrible future for Mark. But the first episode of its big comeback this year has already proven that while Mark might need to deal with the Viltrumites in the future, they are far from the only threat that the Guardians of the Globe will have to face in the future to come.

Invincible Season 2 returned with a slate of threats hitting the Earth at the same time, and that left Rex Splode and a few of the other heroes fighting a new threat on their own. But as Rex managed to take out a few of these threats, the previous episode also teased that Rex was on the losing end of the fight despite how hard he had been fighting to that point. Highlighting just how hard Rex has been fighting, you can check out the poster for Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 below:

Rex got his own poster? This won’t go to his head at all... pic.twitter.com/0DeOtUk9Me — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 21, 2024

Where to Watch Invincible Episodes

Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "It's Not that Simple" and Prime Video teases it as such, "After two challenging missions, The Guardians of the Globe struggle to work as a team. Meanwhile, Mark tries to balance his hero duties, personal relationships, and his future as a college student." You can now check out the episode on Prime Video together with the first five episodes of Season 2, first season, and Atom Eve special event. Invincible Season 2's final episodes will be releasing weekly Thursdays at 12AM PST with Prime Video until it comes to an end.

Prime Video teases Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

What did you think of Invincible's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!