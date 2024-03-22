Invincible Season 3 Will Have Lots More Omni-Man

The second half of Invincible's second season has arrived, and Nolan Grayson is in quite a predicament. After Omni-Man left Planet Earth, he fathered a new son with an alien race, which helped break through his tough exterior. Now held captive by the Viltrum Empire, things aren't looking good for Nolan, though actor JK Simmons has confirmed that fans should expect far more of Omni-Man in the third season of the popular animated series.

JK Simmons hasn't just been known for his voice work when it comes to comic book adaptations. The actor portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Simmons also took on the role of James Gordon in the DC Cinematic Universe, showing that the JK has quite the range in his roles. Fans expecting Simmons to play Omni-Man in a live-action adaptation might be out of luck, as he shot the idea down, but suggested Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman for the role.

Omni-Man Will Return

In a new interview with Screen Rant, the man who brings Nolan Grayson to life, JK Simmons, confirmed that Invincible fans should expect more Omni-Man in the third season, "One of the things that I find really interesting about the way Robert, Simon, and the whole team are continuing to conceive this is that it is like sort of riding the waves. Sometimes, their gentle waves, and sometimes, they come crashing against the rocks, because sometimes it feels like we almost lose track of Nolan, or lose focus on that character. And then, we come back and get a big dose of it, but to me, it never feels like we're getting too much. And the stretches where we're not seeing much, I think it's a really interesting creative choice to not only focus on other things, but to build that sort of anticipation and that sort of mystery of what the hell is going on with Nolan while we're not focused on him. So, yeah, to me, it's all a part of keeping it fresh. And yes, there will be more Nolan in the future, but it'll continue to sort of wax and wane."

What do you think the future holds for Nolan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Invincible.

