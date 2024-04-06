Invincible Season 2 Finale Poster Released

Invincible has officially come to an end with its latest episode, and Season 2 has dropped a brutal poster for its big finale! Invincible Season 2 returned for the second half of its planned episodes earlier this Spring following the first half that aired last Fall, and it quickly threw Mark and the others right into more intense fights than they had ever been. But that was only true until the final episode of the season took it to new heights and pushed Mark to a degree fans had never seen him pushed to yet. That's especially true of one major scene.

Invincible Season 2's finale features a brutal moment for Mark where he's beating a villain to an absolute pulp, and this results in not only the title of the episode ("I Thought You Were Stronger") but leads to a new look for Mark that will form an interesting direction heading into the future of the animated series. While we're all waiting for Season 3, you can check out the brutal poster for Invincible Season 2's finale below.

I… I thought you might like this poster!!! pic.twitter.com/5DJDLGrd9N — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 4, 2024

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 8

Invincible Season 2's final episode is titled "I Thought You Were Stronger" and Prime Video teases Episode 8 as such, "An old enemy threatens everything Mark holds dear." If you wanted to check out Invincible Season 2 now that it has come to an end, you can find all of the episodes (alongside the first season and Atom Eve special) now streaming with Prime Video.

Prime Video teases what went down in Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

What did you think of Invincible Season 2's big finale? How did you like the newest season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!