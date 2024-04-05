Invincible: Fans React To Brutal Season 2 Finale

The new season of Invincible just drew to a close, and fans took to social media to share their responses. Needless to say, after another high-impact, blood-soaked finale battle, people are feeling a little less than OK. The episode centered on a mentally and physically taxing battle between Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). As with last year's finale battle between Mark and his dad, this one pushes the character (and the animators) to the limits, with this episode even punching the characters through worlds and universes, complete with some hilarious cameos along the way.

For those unfamiliar with Invincible, the animated series stems from a comic series by Robert Kirkman. Amazon Prime Video secured right to adapt the comic for television, and Invincible has quite the cast. From Yeun to J.K. Simmons and Sandra Oh, the animated series is stacked.

"We know that this big break was not fun," Yeun recently told Collider. "We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done... We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

For those wanting to know more about Invincible, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age. Except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet-Omni-Man. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems..."

You can check out a sampling of the reactions to the finale below! But major spoilers ahead, folks.