Invincible: Fans React To Brutal Season 2 Finale
Fans have THOUGHTS about the end of Invincible's second season.
The new season of Invincible just drew to a close, and fans took to social media to share their responses. Needless to say, after another high-impact, blood-soaked finale battle, people are feeling a little less than OK. The episode centered on a mentally and physically taxing battle between Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). As with last year's finale battle between Mark and his dad, this one pushes the character (and the animators) to the limits, with this episode even punching the characters through worlds and universes, complete with some hilarious cameos along the way.
For those unfamiliar with Invincible, the animated series stems from a comic series by Robert Kirkman. Amazon Prime Video secured right to adapt the comic for television, and Invincible has quite the cast. From Yeun to J.K. Simmons and Sandra Oh, the animated series is stacked.
"We know that this big break was not fun," Yeun recently told Collider. "We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done... We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."
For those wanting to know more about Invincible, you can read up on its official synopsis below:
"Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age. Except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet-Omni-Man. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems..."
You can check out a sampling of the reactions to the finale below! But major spoilers ahead, folks.
Utterly fantastic
prevnext
Invincible Season 2 finale was utterly fantastic and one of the most nail biting episodes on the show, it’s so impressive how perfectly consistent this show has been, and I cannot wait for S3
But man that mid season break was awful, really hope Amazon never pulls that again pic.twitter.com/lEFyreTG30— Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) April 4, 2024
Praising the performances
prevnext
The biggest praise towards Steven Yeun & Sterling K. Brown for delivering some of the greatest voice acting i’ve ever heard in the INVINCIBLE S2 Finale. pic.twitter.com/qNoWN1WJDO— Craig (@CS11__) April 4, 2024
The multiverse is fun
prevnext
writers confirming the fortnite crossover canonically happened in the invincible finale creates so many implications.
mark met goku, superman, and eminem. 💀 https://t.co/papZkx4iy0— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) April 5, 2024
The multiverse is fun (part 2)
prevnext
Josh Keaton as the role of agent spider (spider-man) in the Season 2 Finale of invincible pic.twitter.com/NIS8OPglsV— REUS | رويس (@iREUS_SA) April 4, 2024
The biggest spoiler response
prevnext
honestly i love what they did with this scene in the #Invincible finale, after doing what i thought would be better i feel like they probably tried doing sum like this and droped it afterwards, still a nice take on it though pic.twitter.com/NRrvcDiTCf— trash_icarus🗑(absolute unit from the izuocha🪖) (@sonicpines) April 5, 2024
Fire
prevnext
NOW THATS HOW YOU DO A FINALE RABGHHHGHHH INVINCIBLE IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMCoFmikxR— Mo Sleezy👹Vtuber (@ItsjustM0215) April 4, 2024
Utterly fantastic
prevnext
Invincible Season 2 finale was utterly fantastic and one of the most nail biting episodes on the show, it’s so impressive how perfectly consistent this show has been, and I cannot wait for S3
But man that mid season break was awful, really hope Amazon never pulls that again pic.twitter.com/lEFyreTG30— Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) April 4, 2024
The Boys weigh in
prevnext
me after watching that Invincible Finale #Invincible pic.twitter.com/2HBqovRXAn— jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) April 4, 2024
...Yeah, we're guilty
prev
Invincible finale spoilers all over the tl pic.twitter.com/tmfqcpBS9Q— RealSpill (@Mud4Warrior) April 4, 2024