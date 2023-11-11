Invincible Season 2 Sets Major Record for Prime Video

Mark Grayson has returned to Amazon Prime Video and Invincible fans are returning to the world of brutal superheroics thanks to the arrival of season two. The animated series, which was originally based on an Image Comic of the same name, brings viewers back to the fictional world that is attempting to pick up the pieces following the reveal of Omni-Man's true allegiance. Recently, it was revealed that Invincible's comeback passed a major hurdle when it came to its ratings, showing that the series has garnered quite a surge of viewers since season one.

Besides examining the fallout of Nolan Grayson's betrayal, the second season of Invincible has introduced a multiverse aspect to the proceedings thanks to the inclusion of the villain, Angstrom Levy. Voiced by Sterling K. Brown, the new antagonist was initially introduced as a figure from a universe that saw Mark and his dad teaming up to subjugate the Earth to the Viltrumite Empire. Discovering that he had the ability to create portals to different dimensions, Angstrom assembled a large swath of himself from alternate realities to create a better world. Unfortunately, his plan went awry thanks to Mark's interference and he has quite the serious grudge with Invincible in this second season.

Invincible Times Three

Invincible's second season premiere brought in a staggering number of viewers in comparison to the first season premiere. Garnering three times the viewers than the first season, season two was clearly a hit amongst fans as it continued Mark's story and examined the rough times ahead for the young hero. With Mark no longer having his father to rely on and a deadly new villain looking for revenge, this season is aiming to be far more brutal than its predecessor in many respects.

The size of Season 2 viewership and this W pic.twitter.com/eNevmWXp0g — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 10, 2023

The original Invincible comic began in 2003 thanks to writer Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker. Garnering one hundred and forty four issues, the series came to an end in 2018, giving Mark Grayson and his world a definitive ending. At present, Amazon and Kirkman haven't revealed how many seasons the television adaptation will have to its name, though there could be quite a few before animation fans have to bid a fond farewell to Mark and company.

What do you think of Mark Grayson's second season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Invincible.