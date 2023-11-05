Invincible Fans Loved Season 2's Brutal Premiere

Invincible has finally returned to screens with Season 2, and fans are ready to get hurt all over again thanks to the brutal first episode! Invincible's first season left Mark Grayson with a lot of bruises and even more questions about what to do in the future. With the reveal that his father Omni-Man was actually a conqueror from another planet who wanted to decimate the Earth, and the subsequent beating he took when standing up to his father, Mark is now at a loss while the rest of the planet tries to also recover from everything that's happened so far.

Invincible Season 2 picks up in the wake of this as Mark and the others are trying to make plans for whoever could be coming next, and with the reveals of some new faces Mark will have to deal with going forward, Invincible is gearing up to be a brutal season. That's the case with the very bloody and brutal premiere episode as well as Mark took even more lumps like he never left.

