Invincible Fans Loved Season 2's Brutal Premiere
Invincible fans are ready to get hurt again after Season 2's premiere.
Invincible has finally returned to screens with Season 2, and fans are ready to get hurt all over again thanks to the brutal first episode! Invincible's first season left Mark Grayson with a lot of bruises and even more questions about what to do in the future. With the reveal that his father Omni-Man was actually a conqueror from another planet who wanted to decimate the Earth, and the subsequent beating he took when standing up to his father, Mark is now at a loss while the rest of the planet tries to also recover from everything that's happened so far.
Invincible Season 2 picks up in the wake of this as Mark and the others are trying to make plans for whoever could be coming next, and with the reveals of some new faces Mark will have to deal with going forward, Invincible is gearing up to be a brutal season. That's the case with the very bloody and brutal premiere episode as well as Mark took even more lumps like he never left.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Invincible Season 2's first episode, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Excitement for What's Next
prevnext
Just watched the premiere of #InvincibleSeason2 Still Awesome. Was Dope to see Angstrom finally animated too tho NGL I did roll my eyes a smidge with the Amber stuff again 😂but Excited for what else this season brings & how much of the comics they adapt & evolve this season. pic.twitter.com/g87VBw0JjJ— Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) November 3, 2023
Bulletproof Is Here!
prevnext
I'm going to be so annoying about #InvincibleSeason2 CAUSE BULLET PROOF IS HERE BABY LETS GOO pic.twitter.com/YGkXR6X4GA— SMOKELSH (@smokelshbff) November 3, 2023
They Played the Long Game With This One...
prevnext
Loved that they teased us with the Title but kept it till the end#InvincibleSeason2 pic.twitter.com/M8XSad5oVF— Potential (@_Ascension_) November 3, 2023
The Little Details...
prevnext
The way Mark grabs 3 plates instead of 2.......#InvincibleSeason2 pic.twitter.com/SyIEsHCznR— and MEGGY || attending the tale of sweeney todd (@and_meggy_hash) November 4, 2023
This is Really Way Too On Point
prevnext
#InvincibleSeason2 spoilers without context: pic.twitter.com/CW6mCaJe5L— Me when, me when yeah (@D3ath_the_k11d) November 3, 2023
More Multiverses?
prevnext
#InvincibleSeason2 episode 1 was so freaking good especially with the future fast forward scenes.— SpiderBatRanger (@ranger_spidey) November 4, 2023
Mark Grayson is so relatable as a superhero and especially since I read the comics.
Although I get with tired with the multiverse crap but this was handed so well. pic.twitter.com/2bsYhefHvt
It's Back Baby!
prevnext
Just watched the first episode of #InvincibleSeason2 and OH MY GOD, I can already tell this one will be so epic, also, the animation looks so good and improved over S1!
Invincible is back! So here’s a drawing I did a while ago to celebrate it! #Invincible pic.twitter.com/keZIm31qgV— Julio Suarez (@ultimatejulio) November 4, 2023
We're Back
prevnext
finished episode 1 of #InvincibleSeason2 and GOD DAMN IM SO HAPPY THIS SHOW IS BACK pic.twitter.com/7h5yEPNonR— horatio👁️ (@myburner0192) November 3, 2023
Like It Never Left!
prev
Season 2 just started and Mark is already getting beat almost to the brink of death. Nothing has changed from the first season.
I fucking love it. #InvincibleSeason2 pic.twitter.com/1qQ5hXy8i8— Your Loud Neighbor (@nahz340123) November 4, 2023