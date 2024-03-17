Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Poster Released

Invincible is finally back up and running with new episodes for Season 2, and the animated series has dropped a special poster celebrating the launch of Episode 5! Invincible Season 2 started its big comeback last Fall with the first wave of episodes starting to reveal how Mark Grayson and the rest of the Earth's heroes were recovering from everything that happened with Omni-Man at the end of the first season. But as the first four episodes of the new season quickly revealed, things were only going to get worse from Mark from that point on with new threats.

Invincible Season 2 left things on a massive cliffhanger with the end of Episode 4 last Fall, and Part 2 of the season has kicked things off with a bang with the debut of Episode 5. This episode went from the frying pan to the fire as two major Earth shattering crises are now happening at the same time, and Mark and the heroes are distressed in both situations. Showing off one half of the intense action set pieces that the heroes now find themselves in a losing battle is a special poster for Invincible Season 2 Episode 5. Check it out below:

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 is titled "This Must Come as a Shock," and it's teased as such, "The Grayson household is upended when Mark returns to Earth with surprising new responsibilities. The Guardians of the Globe face dangers both at home and away." You can now check out the episode with Prime Video together with the first half of Season 2, first season, and Atom Eve specials. Invincible Season 2's final episodes will be releasing weekly Thursdays at 12AM PST with Prime Video until it comes to an end.

Prime Video teases Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

What did you think of Invincible Season 2's big return episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!