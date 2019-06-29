Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Shares New Trailer

The Spring 2019 shows are beginning to wrap up, and the Summer 2019 anime season is fast approaching. Like the previous two season, Summer 2019 will feature its own share of major series premieres and returns. One of the bigger returns leading the pack is the second season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? This series, also known as DanMachi, recently shared a slick new trailer too!

The newest trailer for the second season not only teases some of the new enemies Bell and the others will face, but gives fans a taste of the new opening theme, “HELLO to DREAM” as performed by Yuka Iguchi.

Premiering July 12th in Japan, Sentai Filmworks has licensed DanMachi‘s second season for an English language release. It is currently unconfirmed which streaming service the series will appear on, however, but it will most likely be available through HIDIVE. Hideki Tachibana will be taking over for Yoshiki Yamakawa as director for the second season produced by J.C. Staff.

The voice cast from the first season is expected to return and new additions for the second season include Akeno Watanabe as Aisha Belka, Wakana Kowaka as Daphne Lauros, Ayumi Mano as Cassandra Illion, KENN as Hyakinthos Clio, Ryota Ohsaka as Apollo, and Haruka Chisuga as Sanjōno Haruhime. Many of the first season’s staff will be returning as well with Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto as character designer, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Keiji Inai returning as composer.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll.