Warner Bros Announces Virtual Event Featuring JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Food Wars, and More

The convention circuit might have been shutdown this year due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, but Warner Bros. Japan will soon be offering a special streaming event for anime fans! As announced through their official Twitter account, Warner Bros. Japan will be holding a special virtual event titled "Stay Connected with Anime." This virtual panel will take place on July 3rd at 10:00PM EST, and will be featuring through several different channels. But the most intriguing thing for fans is what is being teased for the new event.

The virtual panel will be featuring the staff and cast for three of its major anime titles, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma. Although it's currently unclear as to what exactly Warner Bros. Japan will be showing off for these respective series, it's certainly enough to get fans of these three excited for what could be on the way.

Because Anime Expo 2020 had been cancelled due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, Warner Bros. Japan will be using this event to help along their overseas fans who could not attend their planned panel in person. That's not quite a confirmation that anything major for the three series will be announced, but fans will have various channels to watch the upcoming event.

🎉WBJ proudly presents our first virtual anime panel,

👉Stay Connected with Anime👈 🗓️: July 3, 10:00 PM EST

📺: Anime EXPO, Crunchyroll, WBJ Anime Youtube

*see the following posts for the details Follow our account and don't miss the updates😉#wbj_ax20 pic.twitter.com/d7xjYkSCol — ＜ワーナー ブラザース＞アニメチーム (@wb_anime) June 8, 2020

Warner Bros. Japan will not only be streaming the event through their own anime channel on YouTube, but Anime Expo and Crunchyroll's accounts as well. With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind being the only anime not currently with a project either airing or delayed due to COVID-19, it's certainly the stand out. But what do you think?

Will you be tuning into Warner Bros Japan's big streaming event? What are you hoping they announce or show off during the presentation? Which series are you hoping to find out more about specifically? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.