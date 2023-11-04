Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 5 Announced

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon has one of the strangest title in the anime world, but it's found success with a number of anime fans. Focusing on the adventures of young adventurer Bell Cranel, the series ended its fourth season earlier this year. Coming to a close by introducing a major cliffhanger, fans will be relieved to hear that a fifth season has been confirmed as a part of a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon first premiered as an anime in 2015, but the franchise first got its start in 2013 with its light novel series. For fans hoping for additional seasons in the future, the series has continued with both its light novel and manga producing new chapters in the present. Based on what took place in the source material, the anime adaptation's fifth season will have some major ground to cover.

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 5 Trailer

The anime series shared a new teaser trailer to confirm that a fifth season was on the way. Running with the caption, "I want my wish to come true", the anime hasn't revealed when we can expect the next season to arrive as of yet. Should the anime adaptation return in 2024, it will be one of the biggest returns of next year in the anime world.

If you have yet to check out Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, and its first feature-length film in Arrow of The Orion, the franchise can currently be found streaming on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

