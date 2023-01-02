Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Midseason Premiere Preview Released

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's fourth season is getting ready to come back for the second half of its run as part of the Winter 2023 schedule of new anime releases, and the series has dropped the first look at Season 4's midseason premiere with a new preview trailer! As the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run last Summer, it was announced that the anime would be taking a brief seasonal break before returning for its next major arc of the anime in 2023. Now the wait is finally over.

With Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 coming back with the second half of its slate taking on the Late Arc: Disaster from Fujino Omori and Suzuhito Yasuda's original light novel series, fans have gotten the first look at Episode 12 of the season with the trailer showing off some of the intense fights kicking into high gear with the midseason premiere. You can check it out below to get hyped for what's coming in just a few more days.

How to Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4's New Episodes

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon IV: Late Arc: Disaster will be premiering in Japan on January 5th next year, and that means there's still some time to catch up with the anime before the second half of the new season kicks off in full. If you wanted to do so and check out the franchise's four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film, you can now find it all exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the events of the series as such:

READ MORE: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc | Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Returning Next Year With New Arc | Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Releases New Season 4 Trailer

"In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

What are you hoping to see from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's new episodes this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!