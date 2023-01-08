Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Releases New Opening, Ending

Following the end of the first half of its Season 4 run last Summer, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally returned with new episodes and that means a new opening and ending theme sequence for the second half of the season! The first half of the fourth season left things on a huge cliffhanger as both Bell and Ryuu ended up trapped in a much different and more dangerous area than they ever wanted to be trapped in, and now fans are finally getting to see what happens next to them in these new episodes.

After several months of waiting, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has returned for new episodes of its fourth season and kicked things off with a new opening and ending theme to help cement the new arc. The opening theme is titled "Shiko" as performed by Saori Hayami, and you can check it out in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it's titled "Kirikizu," as performed by sajou no hana. You can check it out in the video below:

How to Catch Up With DanMachi Season 4

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon IV: Late Arc: Disaster has kicked off its run with new episodes airing as part of the current Winter 2023 anime schedule. If you wanted to catch the new episodes as they stream outside of Japan, and catch up with the anime so far, you can now find the franchise's four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such:

"In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

