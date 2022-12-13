Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Trailer Sets Up Season 4's New Arc

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is gearing up for its big return to the world of anime with the second half of Season 4 coming next year, and the series is setting up fans for what to expect from the next arc with a new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, the surprising announcement soon after was that the series would be taking a break for the rest of the year before coming back for its second cour as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 will be picking up with the next arc from Fujino Omori and Suzuhito Yasuda's original light novel series, Late Arc: Disaster. With Bell and Ryuu getting trapped within the White Palace on the 37th Floor at the end of the first half, the trailer for the next arc is teasing all sorts of intense new action coming to the anime in the new episodes. You can check out the new trailer for Season 4's next arc in the video below:

How to Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's New Season 4 Arc

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon IV: Late Arc: Disaster will be premiering in Japan on January 5th next year, and will feature a new opening theme titled "Shiko" as performed by Saori Hayami, and a new ending theme titled "Kirikizu" as performed by sajou no hana. New characters and cast coming to the series for the new episodes are Mai Nakahara as Astraea, Yumiri Hanamori as Alise Lovell, Sayaka Senbongi as Gojono Kaguya, Ayaka Suwa as Lyra, Maki Kawase as Noin, Asuna Tomari as Neze Rankett, Hikaru Tohno as Asta, Rina Kawaguchi as Celty Srowa, Yuki Hirose as Iska Bra, Saki Kosaka as Ryana, and Akira Sekine as Maryu.

If you wanted to catch up on the series' four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film, they are now streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the series as such, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

