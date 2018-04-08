Studio Ghibli President, Co-Founder Release Statement About Isao Takahata’s Death

Around the world, millions are mourning the tragic death of one of Studio Ghibli‘s brightest talents. Reports confirmed director and co-founder Isao Takahata passed away at the age of 82. Now, Studio Ghibli’s executives have released a statement about the passing, and it has shed new light on the ordeal.

Kiyofumi Nakajima, the president of Studio Ghibli, and producer/co-founder Toshio Suzuki have shared statements about Takahata’s death. According to Nakajima, the director passed away at 1:19 a.m. on Thursday in Japan at the Teikyo University Hospital. Takahata passed after a battle with lung cancer, and Nakajima said his funeral service will be reserved for close relatives. The family is also politely refusing messages or gifts of condolence at this time (via ANN).

As for Suzuki, the creator mourned his friend and co-workers death by noting Takahata still had projects he wanted to work on. His inability to fulfill those wishes is said by Suzuki to be a regrettable one, and fans will surely agree with the statement. The producer also said Takahata spoke with Hayao Miyazaki before his death and decided Studio Ghibli should hold a farewell gathering in the wake of his passing.

While Takahata’s wake will be a private affair, Studio Ghibli will give fans a chance to grieve in a public space. The company will host an open wake for Takahata on May 15 at a yet-disclosed location.

If you are not familiar with Takahata, then you will surely know his work. The creator had a long career and got his start at Toei Animation where he worked on several TV series. After moving to film, Takahata co-founded Studio Ghibli with creative partner Hayao Miyazaki and directed the critically acclaimed movie Grave of the Fireflies. The director also oversaw work on projects like The Tale of Princess Kaguya, a film which fans and critics alike praised for its artistic choices and complex themes.

What is your favorite work from Takahata?