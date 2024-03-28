Isekai Is Now Part of the Oxford English Dictionary

There is no denying the popularity of anime these days. While manga carries on its domination of graphic novel sales in the U.S., anime is on the rise just the same. From top-tier adaptations to award-winning originals, you can find anime just about everywhere. And now, it seems the Oxford English Dictionary is embracing anime with a definition for isekai.

The update comes from the publication itself as the Oxford English Dictionary brought isekai into its vocabulary this week. The publication suggests the word's use in anime came to popularity in 2018, and as for its definition, you can read it below:

(Photo: Oxford English Dictionary)

"A Japanese genre of science or fantasy fiction featuring a protagonist who is transported to or reincarnated in a different, strange, or unfamiliar world. Also: an anime, manga, video game, etc. in this genre. Frequently [used] as a modifier."

Classified as a noun, the term isekai will be very familiar to anime lovers. The genre has become one of the biggest in the industry, and it shows no signs of stopping. From Digimon Adventure to Inuyasha and Re:Life, isekai anime has a long history with fans. These days, series like That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime and Konosuba have put the trope on the map. So honestly, it is somewhat overdue to see isekai in the Oxford English Dictionary.

This new addition to the dictionary is not the only Japanese term joining the catalog. Other words like onigiri, katsu, kintsugi, and more have now come to the publication. And as Japanese pop culture continues to grow more popular, you can expect more of these words to join the dictionary.

