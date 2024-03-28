Anime Poll Reveals the Most-Anticipated Shows of Spring 2024

The spring season is nearly here for anime fans. Once April rolls in, the 2024 spring season will kick off, and it is bringing a ton of anime titles with it. From returning hits to all-new adventures, fans will have a lot to watch shortly, and a new poll has gone live breaking down the most-anticipated anime of spring 2024.

The information comes from Japan as the popular site Filimarks polled thousands of users about the anime preferences. It was there fans were asked which spring 2024 anime are they most excited to watch. A top ten list was pulled from the results, and you can check out the answers below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season four

Kaiju No. 8

My Hero Academia season seven

Yuru Camp season three

Sound Euphonium season three

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season three

Konosuba season three

Mushoku Tensei season two, part two

Sand Land: The Series

Wind Breaker



As you can see, Demon Slayer is still at the top to little surprise. The anime is one of the most popular to debut in the past decade. This spring will mark the launch of Demon Slayer season four, and its truncated episode order will kick off in May. As for Kaiju No. 8, the show will make its launch this April with a massive premiere. The show will stream realtime with Japan on both X (Twitter) as well as Crunchyroll. So clearly, anime is making waves globally thanks to this big hit.

(Photo: Filmarks)

From My Hero Academia to Konosuba, a number of the most-anticipated anime series this spring are returning. The only debuts come courtesy of Kaiju No. 8 as well as Sand Land and Wind Breaker. These shows could mark the start of new anime dynasties. So if we might suggest, you should make room for all of these top-ranked shows.

What do you think about this new anime poll? Did you top spring series make the cut here? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!