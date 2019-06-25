Konosuba, Overlord, Re:Zero Anime Crossover Announces Season 2

Isekai Quartet, the adorable crossover series bringing together KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and Saga of Tanya the Evil together into a new chibi anime form, has been one of the major highlights of the Spring 2019 anime season. Though each episode is no longer than 15 minutes, it’s been a surprisingly great way to expand each of its respective series.

Luckily for fans, those adorable adventures are gearing up to continue as Kakokawa confirmed that Isekai Quartet will be returning for a second season at the end of the final episode.

The first season dropped characters from these four different series into a strange new world as they had to experience everyday school life. Throughout the season, fans saw how each protagonist bounced off of one another and understood the plight only another Isekai protagonist would truly understand. But the most interesting aspect of the first season’s finale, however, is that it seemed to tease that another series would be joining the crew for Season 2.

As Episode 12 of the series comes to an end, there’s a tease that a new batch of “transfer students” would be joining the group but there wasn’t a full reveal as to who. With Kadokawa having their hands in some of the most notable Isekai series such as No Game, No Life and the recently popular The Rising of the Shield Hero, the possibilities as endless.

Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together. The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.